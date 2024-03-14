Vijay chimed in and said, “On paper it is a simmering romance..the unspoken unsaid undercurrent type.. but on set, Sara and I were the opposite of it.. always cracking jokes and goofing around with each other, so I never imagined that the two of us could actually have a sizzling chemistry. But during one intense passionate scene, when I least expected it, Sara was so deeply into her character, she pulled me in as well and we gave a hot take! I realised only when two actors share a comfortable bond and let go of their inhibitions can they create passion and chemistry. We’re both super excited that now everyone’s talking about it now. We finished the hot scene and went back to goofing around and leg pulling immediately!”