Netflix’s ‘Murder Mubarak’, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, is all set to drop on the OTT platform on March 15. The makers recently released a song titled ‘Yaad Aave’, and it showcases the chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma. The song features the two as unrequited lovers, and their emotions of love and longing are palpable in the song. Even their fans cannot get over this fresh couple’s chemistry on screen, as the two are collaborating for the first time.
Talking about working with Vijay in the film, Sara said that it was an absolute privilege since he is an effortless actor. “It wasn’t difficult to have chemistry with him because of the ease that Homi sir created on set. Everyone was relaxed, professional and totally in the scene. The chemistry that people are appreciating is just us trying to do justice to what Bambi and Akash felt for each other. And as soon as we heard action we went from being Vijay and Sara to Bambi and Akash,” Sara said.
Vijay chimed in and said, “On paper it is a simmering romance..the unspoken unsaid undercurrent type.. but on set, Sara and I were the opposite of it.. always cracking jokes and goofing around with each other, so I never imagined that the two of us could actually have a sizzling chemistry. But during one intense passionate scene, when I least expected it, Sara was so deeply into her character, she pulled me in as well and we gave a hot take! I realised only when two actors share a comfortable bond and let go of their inhibitions can they create passion and chemistry. We’re both super excited that now everyone’s talking about it now. We finished the hot scene and went back to goofing around and leg pulling immediately!”
Homi Adajania, who has directed the two in ‘Murder Mubarak’, too shared his experience on directing Sara and Vijay. He revealed how the two will be seen as childhood sweethearts who are dealing with an unrequited love story, and hence, their story is full of longing and regret.
Homi said, “Once Sara and Vijay inhabited their characters, they realised that they had such an intense backstory that their chemistry would be inevitable… Oftentimes the anticipation of making or even professing love is sexier than the act itself and this very state of anticipation is what the characters constantly find themselves in.”
Netflix's Whodunit, ‘Murder Mubarak,’ will start streaming on March 15. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.