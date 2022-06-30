Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sanya Malhotra Opens Up On Working With Rajkummar Rao In 'HIT: The First Case'

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Rajkumar Rao's upcoming film 'Hit: The First Case' will hit the theatres on July 15.

A Still From The Trailer
A Still From The Trailer YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 8:56 pm

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'HIT: The First Case'.



Sharing her experience of working with her co-star and collaborating with director Sailesh Kolanu, Malhotra said, "I was really excited when I got to know that I would be part of HIT. I joined the sets when Raj and other actors had already shot a big chunk of the film. But it just did not feel like I am entering a set mid-way. Raj on the sets and Raj in front of the camera are two different personalities."

"Of course, it depends on the mood of the character and the mood of the scene that he is in. In that way, he is very passionate and very professional. Our energies matched on the sets from day one. It was a great experience working with Raj, the director and the entire team. I am really looking forward to seeing the audience take on this thrilling journey of our film," she added.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, 'HIT: The First Case' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar and Kuldeep Rathore. The film hits the screens on July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra Wrap Up Remake Of Telugu Film 'HIT'

Sanya Malhotra To Don The Uniform in Upcoming Film 'Kathal'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment HIT:The First Case Sanya Malhotra Rajkumar Rao Sailesh Kolanu Bhushan Kumar Rajkumar Rao Sanya Malhotra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan