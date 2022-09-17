Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Sanjay Dutt Wishes The 'Man Who Changed The Outlook Of Our Nation'

Sanjay Dutt sent out wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday turned 72.

Sanjay Dutt and Narendra Modi
Sanjay Dutt and Narendra Modi IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 3:31 pm

The Bollywood actor thanked Modi for his leadership and heaped praises for changing the outlook of the nation.

Sanjay took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph posing with Modi. In the image, the two are standing together as they get clicked.

"Sending my warm birthday wishes to the man who changed the outlook of our Nation, Thank you for your great leadership!A Happy birthday @narendramodi" Sanjay wrote on the micro-blogging website for the leader.

