Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Claims That Manju Warrier's Life Is In Danger

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan made many social media posts stating that actress Manju Warrier's life is in danger. He posted a long post describing the entire matter and called it 'Very Urgent' in order to draw people's attention to it.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Claims That Manju Warrier's Life Is In Danger
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 5:16 pm

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, a well-known director, has made many social media posts stating that actress Manju Warrier's life is in danger. In a post dated May 1, 2022, the filmmaker claimed that Manju Warrier is being held by a few persons with vested interests. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who earlier directed Manju Warrier for 'Kayattam,' has said that the actress' handlers are to blame for her arrest.

Sasidharan wrote on his Insta, "Very Serious: The actress's life is in jeopardy. It has been four days since I announced on social media that the life of well-known Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in jeopardy and that she is being held by certain persons with vested interests. I included the names of her supervisors, Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair, as well as the reasons I feel she is detained. So far, though, neither Manju Warrier nor anybody else involved has reacted. Manju Warrier's silence only adds to my scepticism (sic)."

"He went on to add, "I wrote an email to @wcc cinema yesterday. wcc, an organisation that promotes gender equality in Malayalam film. They, too, have been mute on the subject. When I say this on social media today, many people try to make light of a very serious situation.It is disturbing that Kerala's mainstream media is attempting to pretend that this issue has not been noticed. Because the problem I've presented concerns the life and liberty of a nationally recognised film actress, I'd urge the national media to take this matter seriously (sic)." 

Related stories

Avika Gor: People In Kazakhstan Are Familiar With Raj Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty On How Fame Brings Loneliness

Mithun Chakraborty Says ‘Money Stopped Coming’ As Covid Hit Restaurant Businesses

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Sanal Kumar Sasidharan ARTICLE Sanal Sasidharan Manju Warrier Manju Warrier Life Manju Warrier Under Danger Serious Article Case Mithun Chakraborty India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident

One Dead, Another Injured In Accident

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood