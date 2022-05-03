Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Claims That Manju Warrier's Life Is In Danger

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, a well-known director, has made many social media posts stating that actress Manju Warrier's life is in danger. In a post dated May 1, 2022, the filmmaker claimed that Manju Warrier is being held by a few persons with vested interests. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who earlier directed Manju Warrier for 'Kayattam,' has said that the actress' handlers are to blame for her arrest.

Sasidharan wrote on his Insta, "Very Serious: The actress's life is in jeopardy. It has been four days since I announced on social media that the life of well-known Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is in jeopardy and that she is being held by certain persons with vested interests. I included the names of her supervisors, Bineesh Chandran and Binu Nair, as well as the reasons I feel she is detained. So far, though, neither Manju Warrier nor anybody else involved has reacted. Manju Warrier's silence only adds to my scepticism (sic)."

"He went on to add, "I wrote an email to @wcc cinema yesterday. wcc, an organisation that promotes gender equality in Malayalam film. They, too, have been mute on the subject. When I say this on social media today, many people try to make light of a very serious situation.It is disturbing that Kerala's mainstream media is attempting to pretend that this issue has not been noticed. Because the problem I've presented concerns the life and liberty of a nationally recognised film actress, I'd urge the national media to take this matter seriously (sic)."