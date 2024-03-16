Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Would Never Do A Dance Number Again: It's Not My Thing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song ‘Oo Antava’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ emerged to be a huge hit, and the actress got immense love from the audience. Now, during a recent interaction at the India Today Conclave 2024, Samantha shared how she was ‘shaking’ during the first shot as she described her experience of filming for a song.
Further explaining how deciding to do “Oo Antava” and playing Raji in ‘The Family Man’ were similar, the actress mentioned that she likes to make her own decisions without external influences. Samantha shared that she did pick to do a dance number like ‘Oo Antava’ because she wanted to explore a new style of performance, despite being initially uncomfortable with her sexuality and not feeling very confident.
Advertisement
She said, “I have always operated from a space of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.’ So for me, it was a huge challenge. It was actually the first shot of “Oo Antava”… I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. It’s not my thing. But how I’ve grown both as an actor and as a person is I’ve always made sure that I put myself in the most uncomfortable, unforgiving, very difficult circumstances.”
She further elaborated why she would not do a dance number again and said, “No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore.” She also said that her reason behind taking up the song was to expand on the message that one should move past judging women who want to look good. She said, “I think that, for me, it was the lyrics. It was a challenge. And I think we can move past judging women for wanting to look good. We can do everything. We can look good.”
Advertisement
On the work front, she was last seen in the film ‘Kushi’ opposite Vijay Devarakonda, and has the Indian version of ‘Citadel’, also starring Varun Dhawan, in the pipeline.