Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Intense Work-Out Video From 'Yashoda' Set, Fans Hail The 'Warrior'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film 'Yashoda' is receiving a good response at the box office. The Telugu thriller earned over Rs. 11 crores in the first two days of its release, and Samantha received much praise for her acting and action sequences.

Samantha posted the reels on her Instagram account with the caption, “Yashoda in theatres and ‘BTS.’ The video sees the actor fighting several stuntmen on the sets and doing jumps. It also shows the intense training that she went through, as she had to maintain a rigorous gym routine in order to perform exhausting action sequences.

As Samantha had recently been vocal about her fight with autoimmune disease, fans also sent warm wishes. One user wrote, “Get well soon sam, physically and mentally too. love you as an actor and person too.”

“You are a true Warrior Sam, congratulations for YASHODA, Truly deserve it !!" wrote another.

Earlier, Samantha had penned an emotional post for her gym trainer for helping her through the battle of Myositis.

“The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all my lowest of lows… Through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thank you,” a part of her post had read.

In an interview with popular TV anchor Ramya, Samantha had talked about her diagnosis and subsequent treatment. “Somedays getting up from bed is difficult. Somedays I want to fight. Slowly the days I want to fight are getting more and more than the days I want to give up.” She also clarified that her illness was not life-threatening, as yet.