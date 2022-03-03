Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard' Co-Writer Jay Prakash Chowksey Passes Away At 83

Film writer and journalist Jay Prakash Chowksey recently passed away at the age of 83. He was the father of filmmaker Aditya Chowksey. According to reports, Jay Prakash Chowksey had been diagnosed with cancer a few years back and was also recovered from it. He is now survived by his wife and two sons.

The journalist was known by many as a talented film writer, a renowned columnist, and an author of a number of books. At the early age of his career, he was a professor in a Gujarati college in Indore where he taught Hindi. He has even written screenplays for many films and even distributed films that included actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s ‘Prem Rog’, ‘Qatl, ‘Heena’, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, writer-filmmaker Gulzar’s Maachis’ and many more. Actor Salman Khan starrer ‘Bodyguard' was also co-written by him.

As known by all people from the media fraternity, he was a warm and helpful person. Chowksey was respectfully called Chowksey Sahab in the film industry circuits. He also served as the President of the Central Circuit Cine Association (CCCA) for a few years. He was a columnist of Parde Ke Peechhe that appeared for 27 years in the Dainik Bhaskar newspaper. He wrote his last column, on February 25.