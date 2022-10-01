Salman Khan Pays Moving Tribute To Body Double: 'Dil Se Shukar Adda Kar Raha Hoon'

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away and the Bollywood superstar paid an emotional tribute to him.



Pandey was a body double to the actor in films such as 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' among 50 other movies. According to media reports, he passed away on Friday after suferring a cardiac arrest.



Salman shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 2015 film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' directed by Kabir Khan. In the image, he is seen posing with Pandey with "RIP" written.



Alongside the picture, Salman wrote a thank you note for Pandey for being with him.



He wrote: "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey."



On the acting front, Salman will be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger'. He will also be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhaia Kisi Ki Jaan.'