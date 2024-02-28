Salman Khan Offers Fractional Ownership Of His Paintings, Teams Up With Art Firm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’, has partnered with an art company to make his paintings accessible to his fans and art enthusiasts. This includes his diptych ‘Unity 1’ and ‘Unity 2’.

The ‘Unity’ is a reflection of the diversity, love, and respect that characterise the Indian society. The art company Artfi will fractionalise ‘Unity 1’ and ‘Unity 2’ into 10,000 fractions, allowing everyone to participate in its ownership through fractionalised ownership.