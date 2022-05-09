Monday, May 09, 2022
Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu And Prithviraj Sukumaran To Launch The Trailer Of Adivi Sesh's 'Major'

'Major' starring actor Adivi Sesh is all set to release on June 3. To pay tribute to the soldier on whose life the movie is based on, superstars from three different entertainment industries will be releasing the trailer.

'Major' Trailer Launch Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 May 2022 4:57 pm

Superstars from various entertainment industries of India are gearing up to honour late soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s memories. Actors Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran will launch the trailer of actor Adivi Sesh's ‘Major’ in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages respectively. 

After a long wait, the makers are all set to launch the trailer of ‘Major’ at 4.59 pm on May 9. The film will trace the journey of a fearless army officer and his sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Owing to the grand scale of the film, the superstars from Bollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood are joining hands to launch the trailer. 

Actors Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will unveil the trailer on their social media handles. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will unveil it at the grand trailer release event in Hyderabad. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Major (@majorthefilm)

It is being said that the trailer will give an insight into Unnikrishnan’s life, and will offer a detailed account of his journey. Actor Adivi Sesh will portray Unnikrishnan in the movie and will bring out the bravery of the soldier. The movie will cover all the iconic milestones in the officer’s life both personally and professionally. 

The movie will celebrate the life of Unnikrishnan, and unfold the story behind the terrible attacks while paying a tribute to the brave heart. ‘Major’ will release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3. 

It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions with Mahesh Babu’s GMB entertainment and A+S Movies. ‘Major’ is directed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka and will see actors like Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. 

