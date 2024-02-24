During the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) match in Sharjah on Friday, Salman Khan showed his tender side as she greeted and kissed his mother on the cheeks. A video of Salman and his mother has now gone viral on social media, and fans were reminded of Alok, the character that he played in Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s ‘Baghban’ (2003). In the film, he played a doting son to the two veteran actors.
In the video, Salman is seen greeting his mother, Salma Khan, and plans a kiss on her cheeks while seeking her blessings at the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) match in Sharjah. The video is from Friday when Salman attended the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. During the match of CCL Season 10, Salman was joined by his brother, actor Sohail Khan, sister Arpita Khan, and ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik.
Check out the video here:
Also joining them was Salman’s personal bodyguard Shera and assistant Jordy Patel. After greeting his mother, Salman also shared some candid moments playing with Arpita’s kids, Ayat and Ahil, who fed him some French fries.
Seeing the video, several of his fans commented. While one wrote, “He is Prem, he is Tiger but he is more of a Alok,” another one wrote, “Love You SIR 💙💙💙.” A third fan called him, “Mamma’s boy 😍❤️.”
For those caught unaware, the 10th season of CCL began on Friday in Sharjah, and will be held for three weekends in India. Over 200 celebrities across eight teams have been representing India’s major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. They all will play around 20 matches. Prominent faces associated with CCL include the likes of Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Sohail, Venkatesh, Akhil Akkineni, Mohanlal, Indrajith, Manoj Tiwari, Sonu Sood, and Boney Kapoor, among others.