During the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) match in Sharjah on Friday, Salman Khan showed his tender side as she greeted and kissed his mother on the cheeks. A video of Salman and his mother has now gone viral on social media, and fans were reminded of Alok, the character that he played in Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s ‘Baghban’ (2003). In the film, he played a doting son to the two veteran actors.