CCL: Salman Khan's Mumbai Heroes Beats Kerala Strikers By 8 Runs

Salman Khan in an interview on JioCinema during the inaugural match shared, "When we started in the first year, I never thought that we will see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them. Even though we haven't won the championship, there will be a time. I hope it is this time because our boys have been working really hard. They shoot and then they train and then they get injured and then they go back to shoots."

"At home, for us, it is like the World Cup or IPL because Sohail is here and dad watches it so all the matches that are played, we watch them quite seriously. Dad gets really upset when he sees that our team has messed up. We watch this very seriously and also take it very seriously," he added.