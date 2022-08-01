Salman Khan Issued Licence For One Firearm After Receiving Death Threat

Salman Khan has been issued a firearm license for self-protection by The Mumbai Police Khan after the Bollywood actor and his father, Salim Khan, received a death threat letter last month, a senior IPS officer said.

According to a report by Ht, The actor had met Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in this regard on July 22. The license was handed over after taking the acknowledgment of the actor’s representative from the concerned branch in the police headquarters.

“We issued the arms license to the actor after completing all formalities,” the officer said.

Khan had applied for the license after he received a death threat letter. "Tumhara Moose wala kar denge (You will suffer the same fate as Moose wala),” the threat note said, referring to the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose wala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

After a request from the Bollywood actor, police forwarded it to DCP zone 9 in whose jurisdiction Khan stays. According to Mumbai police, he has been issued license for one firearm. No mention of which firearm he can purchase.

The killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 shook the entire nation. Police suspect the involvement of members of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang behind the attack on Moosewala.

In 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman when the blackbuck poaching case against the actor was being heard in court. Lawrence belongs to the Bishnoi community, which considers blackbucks to be sacred animals.

Police suspect Bishnoi was behind the threat letter to Khan.

