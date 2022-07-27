Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Somy Ali On Ranveer Singh’s Naked Photoshoot: If Someone’s Comfortable Posing Nude, That’s Their Choice

“What I care about is that Ranveer Singh looks great, more power to him,” says actress-turned-humanitarian, Somy Ali while talking about the ongoing controversy about Singh posing nude for a photoshoot.

Ranveer Singh And Somy Ali
Ranveer Singh And Somy Ali Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:37 pm

Ranveer Singh’s fashion choices have always been in the news. Yet again, the actor has set the internet ablaze with his nude photoshoot for Paper Magazine. The cover of the magazine features him sitting on a carpet, nude, his hair well-groomed and the actor seems to be nonchalantly posing for the camera. His fans and netizens went crazy seeing these photos and it goes without saying how much the meme team enjoyed the day for having got such an opportunity. Now, actress-turned-humanitarian Somy Ali shares her view on the same.

“To begin with, Ranveer is in extraordinary shape and looks amazing. His hard work in the gym definitely paid off. To each their own is my philosophy. If a man or a woman is comfortable posing in the nude, that’s their choice and not my business. I don’t really care except that he looks great, so more power to him,” she says.

For the unversed, this photoshoot is Ranveer Singh’s homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Talking more on the same, Somy Ali takes another actor’s reference. “Similarly Sunny Leone is stunning and has a great body so more power and kudos to her. I try my best not to judge because I am perfectly imperfect myself, thus having no right to add any negative connotations to who poses in what and how. If it’s appealing to the eyes then why not!? I bet half the people wished they were in such great shape as Ranveer and many others who are bold enough to take their clothes off for the world to see. Am I comfortable doing so? No. Again, I am not against it, but it’s just something that isn’t for me,” she adds.

Related stories

Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot: Mumbai Police File An FIR On Grounds Of Obscenity

Netizens Roast Ranveer Singh For Kissing Bear Grylls

Somy Ali On Being Called Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend: No One Can See Past My Association With Him

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Indian Actress Indian Actor Nude Naked Photoshoot Nude Photoshoot Naked Photoshoot Ranveer Singh Somy Ali Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy