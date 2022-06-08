Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Denies Any Threat Being Given To Him, Gives A Statement To The Police

Actor Salman Khan's father Salim Khan was given a note during his morning walk, which threatened him and the actor.

Salman Khan Denies Any Threat Being Given To Him, Gives A Statement To The Police
Salman Khan PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 10:07 am

In a statement to the police on Tuesday, June 7, actor Salman Khan denied any threats, phone calls, or conflicts with anyone in the recent past.

On Monday, the Bandra Police launched a case against an unnamed person after Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, as per a report by The Times of India. 

Salman Khan's and Salim Khan's comments in the case have been recorded by the Mumbai Police. They have so far seized more than 200 CCTV recordings. The case is being investigated by a total of ten teams, including the Crime Branch and local police.

Related stories

Here's Why Salman Khan Renamed 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to 'Bhaijaan'

Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Receives A Threat Letter, FIR Registered

In terms of work, Salman Khan is now filming his next film, 'Bhaijaan,' alongside Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Pooja Hegde. He will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif, which is expected to release on Eid next year. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Salim Khan Salim Khan Threat Salman Khan Threat Salman Khan Protection Bandra Police Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind