Salman Khan Denies Any Threat Being Given To Him, Gives A Statement To The Police

In a statement to the police on Tuesday, June 7, actor Salman Khan denied any threats, phone calls, or conflicts with anyone in the recent past.

On Monday, the Bandra Police launched a case against an unnamed person after Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, as per a report by The Times of India.

Salman Khan's and Salim Khan's comments in the case have been recorded by the Mumbai Police. They have so far seized more than 200 CCTV recordings. The case is being investigated by a total of ten teams, including the Crime Branch and local police.

In terms of work, Salman Khan is now filming his next film, 'Bhaijaan,' alongside Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Pooja Hegde. He will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif, which is expected to release on Eid next year.