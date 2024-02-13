Saiyami Kher To Star In Director Neeraj Pandey's Next Film

Neeraj Pandey handpicked Saiyami for the pivotal role following her outstanding performance in 'Ghoomer'. Their successful partnership in the hit series 'Special Ops' has paved the way for their reunion in the upcoming season.

According to sources: "The film will begin shooting from February 15, the production team gears up for a 30-day shooting schedule, ensuring the film's timely completion and delivery of a high-quality cinematic masterpiece.”