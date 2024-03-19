'Saithan' Star Arundhathi Nair Critical After Road Accident; Sister Arathy Reveals She's On Ventilator Support

There have been rumours surfacing recently about South film actress Arundhathi Nair being involved in a bike accident. Now, the actress’ sister Arathy has issued an official statement on Instagram, confirming these reports.
Arathy took to her social media to let her sister’s fans know that the star has indeed met with an accident, which has resulted in her health being in a critical condition, and she is on ventilator support. She wrote, “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago,” adding, “She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.” She also captioned it saying, “We Need your prayers and Support for her speedy recovery.”
For those not familiar, the unfortunate accident took place on March 14 when Arundhathi Nair, known for her role in the Tamil film ‘Saithan,’ was on a bike with her brother on Kovalam bypass road. They were supposedly on their way home from an interview with a YouTube channel when they were struck by a vehicle that did not stop. Reportedly, both of them lay unattended on the road for nearly an hour. The ‘Pistha’ actress suffered serious head injuries as a result.
A friend of Arundhathi Nair’s, a fellow actress, Gopika Anil, also took to her Instagram to seek financial help from fans and followers. “…As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family.” She also shared the bank details in the same post.
Ever since this, well wishes for the actress have been pouring in. The condition of the brother is not known yet.