'Saithan' Star Arundhathi Nair Critical After Road Accident; Sister Arathy Reveals She's On Ventilator Support

Arathy took to her social media to let her sister’s fans know that the star has indeed met with an accident, which has resulted in her health being in a critical condition, and she is on ventilator support. She wrote, “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago,” adding, “She is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum.” She also captioned it saying, “We Need your prayers and Support for her speedy recovery.”