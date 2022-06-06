Saif Ali Khan: Adipurush Is Going To Be A Benchmark In Computer Graphics

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in 2021 digital release 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', has two big budget films lined up in future. The actor will be seen in 'Adipurush', a mythological film based on Ramayana and 'Vikram Vedha', the Hindi adaptation of a Tamil film by the same name. While he is excited to present both the film to the audience, the actor highlights 'Adipurush' as the film which will set high standards for vfx in Indian cinema.



The actor, while giving an update on the shooting status of both the films, tells us, "I’m shooting 'Vikram Vedha' and I’m finishing Adipurush – two big movies with nice mounting and fabulous co-stars. It promises a lot of entertainment. One is going to be a benchmark in computer graphics – which is 'Adipurush'. It’s really suited to the times if you see the kind of larger-than-life cinema with the posters and numbers of 'KGF'. And I think' Adipurush' is nicely positioned to be that kind of movie."

The actor adds, "And then there’s Vikram Vedha which is a very different kind of movie. It’s one of the coolest scripts I’ve ever read and it’s a very different kind of narrative. It’s really well made. So it’s going to be exciting for the people."

The digital medium has cemented its place in the lives of cinema lovers through OTT platforms providing variety of content and diverse stories. Khan was part of 'Sacred Games' web series, one of the first shows to pioneer on digital medium and bring the audience's attention to the medium.

When asked on his opinion on the digital medium, Khan says, "It was bound to happen! It was great – it’s wonderful that it gives us as actors more platforms and opportunities to work with. It’s a very creative space."

Ever since, the actor has been part of digital releases with projects such as 'Tandav', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Khan hopes that as long as OTT releases are benefiting the artist community, it should not be underplayed.

I think there’s something very personal about watching something streaming on your laptop or your phone. Internationally, there are very creative minds and a lot of money being spent on high quality content which is happening in India too. As long as the money is good and the artistic quotient is high, that should keep increasing. It shouldn’t be how people used to view television once upon a time as being slightly or very much less glamorous than film. It’s about how interesting and good we can keep it is. I like to be engaged by what I’m looking at and I want it to be cinematic and engaging.

