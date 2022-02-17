Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Ryan Reynolds To Reprise His Role As Deadpool In 'Doctor Strange 2'?

Fans scoured the new 'Doctor Strange' poster for clues, certain they'd see a reflection of Deadpool in one of the shards of broken glass.

Ryan Reynolds reacts to fans who claim to have spotted Deadpool in 'Doctor Strange 2' Instagram

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 2:46 pm

Fans were eager to search for hints that may corroborate the existence of other Marvel superheroes in the film when Marvel released the second trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' during the Super Bowl. Many people claimed to see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool on the new poster for the film, but the actor denied it.

Fans scoured the new 'Doctor Strange' poster for clues, certain they'd see a reflection of Deadpool in one of the shards of broken glass. When asked about it at a screening of his Netflix film, 'The Adam Project,' Reynolds' told Variety, “I’m really not in the movie.” On being asked if was lying, he again replied, "I’m promising, I’m not in the movie.”

The second trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' had a glimpse of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch potentially going evil, as well as a quick audio cameo from what appeared to be Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor X from the X-Men series.

The new video shows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) waking up from a nightmare and coping with the fallout from his spell in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' which opened up the multiverse.

As the sorcerer awakens, disturbed by the visions, his reality is no less than a nightmare. Toward the conclusion, viewers encounter Strange Supreme, Doctor Strange's twin from another dimension, who predicts nothing but havoc for the realms.

Benedict Wong will reprise his role as Wong, Rachel McAdams will play Dr Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will play Karl Mordo in Multiverse of Madness. As America Chavez, Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU debut. The film was directed by Sam Raimi. The script was written by Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett. On May 6, it will be released in theatres.

