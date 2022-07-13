Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Ryan Gosling Rules Out Starring As Marvel's Nova

Ryan Gosling speaks up about he has no interest in playing Marvel's Nova.

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling's name was brought up as a possible strong contender to play Marvel's Nova, who is said to be getting a live-action movie.

However, the actor has apparently shut down the speculation. In an interview with 'Happy Sad Confused' host Josh Horowitz, the 41-year-old actor ruled out the possibility of him playing a member of the Nova Corps, though he revealed his interest in playing another superhero, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Rumors emerged earlier this week that Marvel Studio is developing a Nova project, though details were scarce.

Later, it was reported that the project will take the form of a limited series on Disney+, akin to 'Moon Knight'. Further fuelling the speculation that the project would be brought to life as a series is a fact that 'Moon Knight' writer Sabir Pirzada is attached to the Nova project.

Gosling is currently busy filming 'Barbie', a live-action adaptation of the Mattel toy line. The 'Blade Runner 2049' star portrays Ken in the film, which is directed by Greta Gerwig and based on a screenplay written by herself and Noah Baumbach. He stars opposite Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character.

Plot details remain scarce, but the actress has said that the film's goal was to subvert expectations.

"... we like the things that feel a little left of center. Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different - the thing you didn't know you wanted,' " she told The Hollywood Reporter in April.

She added: "Now, can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."

[With Inputs from IANS]

