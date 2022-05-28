Russo Brothers To Slam Disney For Scarlett Johansson's Unfair Treatment

In the year 2021,the Walt Disney Company received a lot of flak for releasing Marvel's 'Black Widow' on both Disney+ Hotstar and in theatres at the same time. Several people in the film industry came out in favor of actress Scarlett Johansson, whose salary was damaged by this decision.

Now, in a recent interview with Den of Geek, directors Joe and Anthony Russo discussed the Black Widow Disney+ launch and their thoughts on Disney's feud with Johansson. “We’re certainly concerned with the trend in the market that’s moving away from artists."

The Russo Brothers chastised the famous studio for treating its employees unfairly. They also came out in favor of the actress. In response to how Disney treated Johansson, Joe commented in the interview, “That was really not an appropriate way for them to handle that situation. It was disturbing to us as artists. Scarlett is a good friend of ours, and we were disheartened by how it was handled. We’re glad it’s resolved.”

Johansson filed a complaint against the corporation after the occurrence and took the subject to court. She stated that the simultaneous streaming release had a negative impact on her income because it was related to box office gross.

“The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," Disney said at the time. Things went downhill in the press after this statement. However, the two parties decided to reach an out-of-court settlement.