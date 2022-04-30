Bollywood movie, ‘Runway 34’ starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan has fallen short in delivering expected collections on the first day at the box office. The film is based on the story of an airplane landing and following investigation against the pilots who were responsible, according to the Hindustan Times.

As per the report, the film managed to gather just Rs 3 crore on the first day and is the lowest opening day collection for Devgn after ‘Atithi Tum Cab Jaoge’ in 2010. Meanwhile, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ which entered its week 3, still minted Rs 4.35 crore for Hindi dubbed version.

Devgn returned as a director for ‘Runway 34’ after ‘Shivaay’ in 2016. Devgn portrays pilot Vikrant Khanna whose flight takes a different course after its take off. Bachchan plays the lawyer who is against Devgn and accuses him of risking the lives of passengers.

The film is based on true events of Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft which narrowly escaped after facing challenges while landing due to visibility issues on August 18, 2015 at 5.45 am.