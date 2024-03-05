Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024: Kenny Leon, The Rudin Family Honoured For Their Contribution To Artform – View Pics

The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York saw the who’s who from the world of theatre come down for a gala evening filled with celebrations, performances, philanthropy, contributions and lots more at the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024. Loads of Broadway luminaries came down to pay a tribute to the legendary director Kenny Leon and the entire Rudin family. Celebs came in to recognise and compliment the substantial contribution that they have done to the world of theatre.

Katie Holmes, Betsy Wolfe, Vanessa Williams, Alan Cumming, Rose Byrne, Jenn Lyon, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Dillon and many others graced the gala. They all came in to laud Kenny Leon with the Jason Robards Award For Excellence In Theatre. His exemplary work is a fine testament to his remarkable direction. He had an immense influence to the entire theatre landscape across the world. The Rudin family too had to be lauded for their constant support towards the artform. They’ve been constantly providing their unwavering backing in order to help promote theatre. They were also given the Ovation Award For Excellence In Philanthropy.

Here’s taking a look at some of the snaps from gala event: