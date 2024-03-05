Art & Entertainment

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024: Kenny Leon, The Rudin Family Honoured For Their Contribution To Artform – View Pics

Katie Holmes, Betsy Wolfe, Vanessa Williams, Alan Cumming, Rose Byrne, Jenn Lyon, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Dillon and many others graced the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 to laud Kenny Leon and the Rudin family for their constant support and substantial contribution towards the artform of theatre.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 5, 2024
Katie Holmes, Matt Dillon, Rose Byrne, Alan Cumming Photo: Andy Kropa
The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York saw the who’s who from the world of theatre come down for a gala evening filled with celebrations, performances, philanthropy, contributions and lots more at the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024. Loads of Broadway luminaries came down to pay a tribute to the legendary director Kenny Leon and the entire Rudin family. Celebs came in to recognise and compliment the substantial contribution that they have done to the world of theatre.

Katie Holmes, Betsy Wolfe, Vanessa Williams, Alan Cumming, Rose Byrne, Jenn Lyon, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Dillon and many others graced the gala. They all came in to laud Kenny Leon with the Jason Robards Award For Excellence In Theatre. His exemplary work is a fine testament to his remarkable direction. He had an immense influence to the entire theatre landscape across the world. The Rudin family too had to be lauded for their constant support towards the artform. They’ve been constantly providing their unwavering backing in order to help promote theatre. They were also given the Ovation Award For Excellence In Philanthropy.

Here’s taking a look at some of the snaps from gala event:

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Jenn Lyon attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Alan Cumming attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Anna Chlumsky attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Vanessa Williams attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Betsy Wolfe attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Katie Holmes attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Matt Dillon attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024
Roundabout Theatre Company Gala 2024 Photo: Andy Kropa
Actor Rose Byrne attends the Roundabout Theatre Company Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

