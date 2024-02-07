Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who starred together in famous sitcom ‘Friends’, have reunited for a Super Bowl 2024 advertisement for Uber Eats. The two actors were seen as on-and-off lovers throughout the ten seasons of the superhit show. But in the latest commercial, the two share an awkward moment, as Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, seems to not remember Schwimmer, who was featured as her boyfriend Ross.
The ad features Schwimmer running into Aniston, but it seems like she can’t remember him. She does not even reciprocate his hug comfortably, and then asks him, “Have we met?,” putting him in an awkward situation. He then tries to remind him that they have, in fact, worked together for a long time. He tells her, “We worked together for ten years!,” but she still doesn’t remember him. Aniston reacts “You look great,” and Schwimmer comments, “You still don’t know, do you?”
Advertisement
We then see Aniston walking away, and thinking how could forget someone after working with them for a decade. She says , “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life,” and he quips, “I hate this town.” Watch it here:
Advertisement
Clearly, post their candid reunion, popular TV show’s fans are nostalgic to witness the “Ross and Rachel reunion.” One fan commented, “The one where Ross & Rachel reunite.” Another fan wrote, “Victoria and David Beckham + Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in the same commercial! Doesn’t get better than that!!! Waiting for Jen and David S. to work on another real acting project together! They are magical together and I miss them so much!!!” A third one wrote, “Maybe Jennifer didn’t remember David because they were on a break?”
Advertisement
The ad also stars Victoria and David Beckham, among others, and the footballer seems to have forgotten which pop group Victoria was part of. There’s also Usher, who seems to have forgotten that he’s performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.
Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s reunion comes months after the death of their ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry in October 2023. His funeral was attended by them along with other ‘Friends’ co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox.