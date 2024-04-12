Art & Entertainment

Rocinha's Passinho: How a Cultural Dance Is Shaping Community Identity

Discover Rocinha's Passinho dance, a vibrant expression of culture and identity in Rio de Janeiro's largest favela, challenging stereotypes with every step.

Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

Illuminated by a motorcycle headlight, people perform a street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

Reflected in a motorcycle side mirror a woman performs the street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

People perform a street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, for their social media accounts, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

People perform a street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, for their social media accounts, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

People perform a street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, for their social media accounts, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

People perform a street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

A boy watches a man perform the street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

Rocinha's Passinho
Rocinha's Passinho Photo: Silvia Izquierdo
Rocinha's Passinho

A youth strikes a pose after performing the street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.

