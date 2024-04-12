Rocinha's Passinho: How a Cultural Dance Is Shaping Community Identity

Rocinha's Passinho
Illuminated by a motorcycle headlight, people perform a street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.
Reflected in a motorcycle side mirror a woman performs the street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.
A boy watches a man perform the street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.
A youth strikes a pose after performing the street dance known as Passinho, recognized as a cultural heritage, in the Rocinha community of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 11, 2024. Passinho or “little step” began with small groups performing at parties inside Rio’s favelas, but has since spread, helping to break the stigma of the communities usually known for violence and drug gangs.