Robyn Bernard, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Passes Away At 64

Actress Robyn Bernard, of General Hospital fame was found dead in 'open field'. She was 64.
As per a report in Hollywood Reporter, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office confirmed the actress’ death. Her body was found in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, on Tuesday morning. The cause of death is not known yet. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the actress.
Robyn appeared in several TV shows and films but she got her big break in 1984 when she was cast on the ABC soap opera 'General Hospital' where she played Terry Brock, the on-screen daughter of David Groh’s villainous character, D.L. Brock. She appeared in 145 episodes and exited the show in 1990.
Her other works include TV shows as 'Simon & Simon', 'The Facts of Life', 'Tour of Duty', 'Whiz Kids', and 'Maigret'. She appeared in films like 'Betty Blue', 'Roselyne and the Lions' and 'Kings for a Day' among others.
Robyn's retired from the showbiz more than two two decades ago. Her last appearance on screen was in 2002 in 'Voices From the High School', where she played a psychologist.
For the unversed, Robyn Bernard was the older sister of Crystal Bernard of 'Wings' fame. The former was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas. Her first debut role was in 'Diva' in 1981.
In a 1985 interview with Boca Raton News, Robyn said, “I was bitter about all the pressure that had been put upon me. So I walked the other side. I have to admit it didn’t do much for my grades. So after a couple semesters I quit and went to Nashville.”
“One of the nice things about doing General Hospital is they let me sing on the show,” she said in a 1986 interview with United Features Syndicate. “And they tied in my background as a gospel singer into the background of my character,'' she added.