Art & Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr Reveals He Had A Nightmare About His Kittens Before He Found Out About His Oscar Nomination

Robert Downey Jr had a strange nightmare about his kittens before he found out about his Oscar nomination. The actor has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'Oppenheimer.'

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 23, 2024

Robert Downey Jr in 'Oppenheimer' Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Robert Downey Jr played the role of Lewis Strauss in ‘Oppenheimer’. The actor was nominated for the Oscars for this role. However, in a recent interview, he revealed that he had a strange nightmare before he got to know about his Oscar nomination.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Robert Downey Jr revealed that he had a nightmare about his kittens before he found out about his Oscar nomination. The actor revealed that his wife, Susan Downey, woke him up from the nightmare to tell him about this good news. The actor said, “I was having this nightmare that the kittens (Willow and Winifred) had taken one of my Nicorette wrappers, and I was going to get in trouble.”

The actor added that his wife woke him up from the nightmare and they celebrated the news together. He revealed that he got on a Facetime call with Emily Blunt and shared the news with her. He said that while he is happy with the nomination, the opportunity to work with Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon was the real prize. He continued, “The reward was the experience. There is a bond, and we have just huge respect for each other.”

Directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ is a biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atomic bomb. The movie has swept up numerous accolades at prestigious award shows. It bagged the Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score at the recent BAFTA Awards.

The movie has been nominated in 13 categories at the Academy Awards which include Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. The results of the Oscars will be announced on March 10.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement