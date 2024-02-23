Robert Downey Jr played the role of Lewis Strauss in ‘Oppenheimer’. The actor was nominated for the Oscars for this role. However, in a recent interview, he revealed that he had a strange nightmare before he got to know about his Oscar nomination.
In a conversation with PEOPLE, Robert Downey Jr revealed that he had a nightmare about his kittens before he found out about his Oscar nomination. The actor revealed that his wife, Susan Downey, woke him up from the nightmare to tell him about this good news. The actor said, “I was having this nightmare that the kittens (Willow and Winifred) had taken one of my Nicorette wrappers, and I was going to get in trouble.”
The actor added that his wife woke him up from the nightmare and they celebrated the news together. He revealed that he got on a Facetime call with Emily Blunt and shared the news with her. He said that while he is happy with the nomination, the opportunity to work with Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon was the real prize. He continued, “The reward was the experience. There is a bond, and we have just huge respect for each other.”
Directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ is a biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer – the father of the atomic bomb. The movie has swept up numerous accolades at prestigious award shows. It bagged the Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Original Score at the recent BAFTA Awards.
The movie has been nominated in 13 categories at the Academy Awards which include Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. The results of the Oscars will be announced on March 10.