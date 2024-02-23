The actor added that his wife woke him up from the nightmare and they celebrated the news together. He revealed that he got on a Facetime call with Emily Blunt and shared the news with her. He said that while he is happy with the nomination, the opportunity to work with Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Matt Damon was the real prize. He continued, “The reward was the experience. There is a bond, and we have just huge respect for each other.”