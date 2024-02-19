BAFTA Awards: Robert Downey Jr. Thanks ‘That Dude’ Christopher Nolan

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr, who took home the BAFTA Award for best supporting actor for his performance in “Oppenheimer”, took a walk down memory lane and gave a shout out to “that dude” Christopher Nolan.

The actor was contending against names such as Robert De Niro for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacob Elordi for “Saltburn,” Ryan Gosling for “Barbie,” Paul Mescal for “All of Us Strangers” and Dominic Sessa for “The Holdovers.”