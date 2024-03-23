‘Road House’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Actioner Is A Guilty Pleasure For All Action Aficionados

Doug Liman in the director’s chair is able to pull off a winner from a wafer-thin script. You know the story inside out as it’s very predictable, but what you don’t know is the lull before the storm of the lead character. The good about Doug Liman’s direction is the way he has managed to not let the lead character burst out in the middle and keep the audiences on the tenterhooks till the climax for his outburst. That was a fantastic move, and it works wonders. What’s so good about him bringing this entire film together is that you know it’s not a piece of art, but you’re savouring it and enjoying every ounce of it. Being able to invoke that sense of guilty pleasure in the viewer is a hard-ass job, and he has managed to ace that brilliantly.