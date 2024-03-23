‘Road House’ On Amazon Prime Video Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Actioner Is A Guilty Pleasure For All Action Aficionados

Who doesn’t like retelling of a popular story in a new-age setting? Well, ‘Road House’ manages to do exactly that. Retelling a story from 1989 with a current day setting ‘Road House’ promises to bring the same magic that the old film did. Amazon Prime Video tries to bring the essence of the 1989 film and retell a story in a new way with a new cast. Not many would know that in 2006 there was sequel to ‘Road House’ as well. Sadly, it didn’t grab much eyeballs and was a direct-to-video release. Thankfully, the reboot in 2024 is a much more publicised and hyped film, which has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it was announced. The premiere of the film at SXSW was also a star studded one. So, without further ado, here’s all you need to know about ‘Road House’.
‘Road House’: Story
Ex-UFC fighter Elwood Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. He didn’t want to take up the job but he eventually takes it up, and opens up a can of worms. Soon after landing in this coastal town, he realises that it is not a bed of roses and there are things happening which are much bigger than he could ever imagine. Now it’s upto him to not only survive but also be able to help out the owners of the roadhouse protect their investment. The rest of the story revolves around his fight with these bigshot businessmen and their henchmen who’re trying to take over the roadhouse, and the one thing that’s standing between them and the roadhouse owners is Elwood Dalton.
‘Road House’: Performances
Jake Gyllenhaal charms with his witty and wisecrack sense of humour. It’s evident that he has work excessively hard on getting the physique right for a UFC fighter, but what’s even better is the way he has adapted to the nuances of the fight. He’s not trying to showcase raw power to make his way through. On the contrary, he uses slaps and fake punches to fool the opponent and get away with it. He has definitely put in his heart and soul into perfecting the craft. Also, the quacky smile that he carries around all the while makes you like the character even more.
Billy Magnussen has a certain ability where he is able to make every character feel funny at the outset. Even when he is playing a dreaded gangster, he manages to bring a smile to your face with his quirks and antics. That’s what you’ll miss every time he isn’t there onscreen. His character surely could have been used a lot more onscreen to have brought out the sinister gangster feel.
What can one say about Conor McGregor? He was unabashed and he played the character with utter zest. The wackiness that he brings along, is what makes the character worth the wait, as it comes pretty late in the film. You will feel that he is sheer brawny muscles and you will just see bam-bam fights, but it’s even his crazy-ass antics which make you feel as if this character is always high on coke. Not to forget the butt-naked scenes that he pulls off with no shame at all sets the tone for the eccentricity that you’re about to witness next.
None of the other supporting characters have a worthy enough role. Nothing outstanding about them.
‘Road House’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
The screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry is sloppy and wafer-thin especially being based on the story from David Lee Henry’s book of the same name and the 1989 film which he and Hilary Henkin co-wrote. The story is predictable and you know what’s going to happen at every nook and corner. You know the setting, and how things are going to pan out. There is no mystery to things and obviously everything is pretty predictable. What saves the film is some smart direction and some adept camerawork.
Doug Liman in the director’s chair is able to pull off a winner from a wafer-thin script. You know the story inside out as it’s very predictable, but what you don’t know is the lull before the storm of the lead character. The good about Doug Liman’s direction is the way he has managed to not let the lead character burst out in the middle and keep the audiences on the tenterhooks till the climax for his outburst. That was a fantastic move, and it works wonders. What’s so good about him bringing this entire film together is that you know it’s not a piece of art, but you’re savouring it and enjoying every ounce of it. Being able to invoke that sense of guilty pleasure in the viewer is a hard-ass job, and he has managed to ace that brilliantly.
The cinematography by Henry Braham is pretty much the best thing about ‘Road House’. The way he has shot the action sequences giving it the feel of a video game and making it give the viewer a POV feel is brilliant. It feels at times that you’re the one who’s actually pulling out the punches. Not to forget the way he has shot these action sequences makes them look like they’re done in a single take. The positioning of the cameras and the way they’ve been stitched on the editing table is sheer excellence.
Obviously, Doc Crotzer’s editing has to be credited for the way he has managed to keep those long action sequences feel smooth like butter. There didn’t seem like a single cut that’s happening, but it’s a clever way of editing and camera placement that have made the shots feel like long takes. The intertwining of the scenes is beautifully done.
Christophe Beck’s music is actually very nostalgic. Some of the songs that keep on constantly playing on stage at the road house makes you remember old country music, which you long to listen to whenever you’re at a beach destination. The fast-paced background score during the fight sequences also add to the fun and thrill of the action scenes.
‘Road House’: Cast & Crew
Director: Doug Liman
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Austin Post, Conor McGregor
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 2 Hours 1 Minute
‘Road House’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Road House’ is a guilty pleasure for all action aficionados. You know what’s happening is unreal, but you’re enjoying it, relishing it and hoping to see it live someday in front of your eyes. Jake Gyllenhaal’s charm works and his wisecrack sense of humour is what keeps you interested in the character till the very end. Henry Braham’s cinematography along with Doc Crotzer’s smooth AF editing makes the viewing pleasure reach its zenith. Overall, it’s a breezy One Time Watch. I am going with 3.5 stars.