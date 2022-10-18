Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Riya Sharma All Set To Create Love Trouble In 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'

'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' actress Riya Sharma talks about her entry in the show 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' and how her character is going to create problems in the love story of Banni (played by Ulka Gupta) and Yuvan (played by Pravisht Mishra).

Riya Sharma
Riya Sharma TOI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 8:29 pm

Though the actress says that she is not happy that her entry is going to create problems in their relationship as she loves their bond.

She says: "I am very excited to be a part of the show as well as a bit nervous as Banni and Yuvan have great chemistry. And I am enjoying it as much as the audience does. I know people will go crazy seeing me between these two lovely love birds and wonder who is coming between them and why is she coming, but the story goes on for the audience."

The actress, who was last seen in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' says she is happy to get a chance to play a parallel lead in the show.

"After my last show, I wanted to shift my focus to other platforms. I didn't want to do TV because here you work for a long time, you don't get much time to do anything else. I am playing an important character named Tulika in the show. The lead actor revolves around Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta," she adds.

Moreover, the actress also praises the makers of the show, saying: "It is very special to get a chance to work with producers Shashi and Sumit Mittal and I realized that along with shooting for the show, I will get time to do other things."

'Banni Chow Home Delivery' airs on Star Plus.
 

Art & Entertainment
