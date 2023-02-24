Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ritu Phogat On Her Wrestling Strategy: The Game Is About Presence Of Mind

Home Art & Entertainment

Ritu Phogat On Her Wrestling Strategy: The Game Is About Presence Of Mind

Famous wrestler Ritu Phogat, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, spoke about her wrestling experiences and the way she strategised for her matches. She also recounted her childhood days when everyone was scared of her because she was a wrestler.

Ritu Phogat
Ritu Phogat IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 8:14 pm

Famous wrestler Ritu Phogat, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, spoke about her wrestling experiences and the way she strategised for her matches. She also recounted her childhood days when everyone was scared of her because she was a wrestler.


She said: "While all of us train really hard night and day for the game when you are in the ring, the entire game is about using your presence of mind; and that actually helps win."

Ritu is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote the MMA reality series 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' along with the host of the show, Suniel Shetty, and The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat.

During the conversation, Archana remarked that in the North, when boys tease girls, there are times the girls get aggressive and hit them back.

Responding to this, Ritu said: "I haven't faced such a situation. During my school days, everyone used to be afraid of me as they knew I'm a wrestler. During any game, boys and girls equally wanted me on their team."

'The Kapil Sharma show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Related stories

Ritu Phogat Takes On Kick-boxing World Champion Stamp Fairtex In MMA Final

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ritu Phogat Commonwealth Wrestling Championship 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship The Kapil Sharma Show MMA Reality Show Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Suniel Shetty The Great Khali
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion