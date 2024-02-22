Riteish Deshmukh Plans To Adopt Rohit Sharma's Calm Approach For CCL

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, who is the captain of Mumbai Heroes in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), admires star cricketer Rohit Sharma's leadership on the field and plans to adopt his mantra for the upcoming matches.

Riteish, who plans to adopt Rohit's calm approach this season, said: "I believe in maintaining a calm and cool demeanor while also being fierce and ready to take charge when needed.”