The 45-year-old actor made his directorial debut with Marathi film 'Ved' in 2022. He also starred in the movie alongside his wife, Genelia. It was a blockbuster. The “overwhelming love of audiences for Ved” has encouraged Riteish to make the film on Shivaji. “In the last 10 years, our quest has been to make new and fresh content in MFC. For Raja Shivaji, I don’t think I can trust anyone else. Genelia is fantastic with planning and is the most important part of the film as the producer, and, I feel, as a director, I am in safe hands,'' he said.