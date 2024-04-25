Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reveals The REAL Reason Why Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sridevi Performed At Her Wedding

On January 25, 2006, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tied the knot with Bharat Sahni. The two are happily married and are parents to daughter, Samara Sahani. However, fans often keep wondering about a few details of their wedding, and one of them majorly is that Bollywood’s finest actors like Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan performed at their Sangeet ceremony.
Now during a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Riddhima recalled the most unforgettable part of their wedding, and revealed that the stars only graced the stage as an act of love for his father. Adding how it was a family affair. Riddhima said, “Sridevi ji performed, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh performed, everyone performed actually but they did it because of dad, because of his goodwill and his love. They did it on their own and it was fun. Everyone had a blast. All the stars who performed did it dil se, it was like ghar ki baat, like family.”
Advertisement
When asked about the moment which stood out for her, Riddhima revealed that Salman Khan served drinks at the ceremony. “It was too sweet of Salman,” she said, adding that seeing Salman led the guests drawing away from their tables because they wanted to be served by him. Following this, her father, Rishi Kapoor, ended up asking Salman to step back, because he was informed that the drinks were running out.
Riddhima Kapoor, who is a renowned jewellery designer, and Bharat, a businessman, dated for four years before tying the knot. Seven years after the wedding, they welcomed their daughter Samara into their lives.
Advertisement
Moving ahead, Riddhima is now all set to make her acting debut with season three of web series titled ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. The first two seasons of the show starred Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh in the lead.