Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Richa Chadha Reacts To Internet User Who Mixes Up Ali Fazal And Ali Zafar’s Names, Says ‘He Is Already Married’

Richa Chadha recently corrected an internet user who mistook Ali Fazal for Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar ahead of their wedding.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha; Ali Zafar
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha; Ali Zafar Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 1:39 pm

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot after a long wait of over 2 years. Reportedly, the couple will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30 and conclude in Mumbai on October 7. 

While the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, the couple will have two grand receptions for New Delhi and Mumbai, on October 2 and October 7 respectively, apart from other celebratory events.

Now ahead of their speculated wedding functions, a Twitter user tagged Richa and Ali in a story about their wedding but the wrong Ali was tagged. The user tagged the name of the Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar instead of tagging the Indian actor Ali Fazal who is Richa’s fiance. 

Seeing that, Richa corrected the user and wrote, “Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer/actor, who is already married.”Check it out here:

Owing to the pandemic and commitment of shoots, the actors, who were originally set to marry in April 2020, had their wedding delayed a few times. 

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Outlook, when asked if she is tired of waiting for the pandemic to normalise that she can tie the knot with Ali, Richa stated, “I am not tired. The pandemic has been great for me. I have been very lucky. I was able to set up my production. I have made great friends. I have also got time to intercept and see who my actual well-wishers in life are. It has been fantastic for me. I am very aware of the difficult situation that the people are facing but thankfully I did not have to worry about anything and I am very grateful.”

Richa and Ali have been dating since the time they worked on ‘Fukrey’ together.

