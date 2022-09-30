Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Look Smoking Hot At Their Cocktail Party

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally taking the wedding plunge in a 5-day long wedding extravaganza. The couple has been dating since the time they shot for ‘Fukrey’ and have been trying to get married for over two years now. It was sometimes because of the Covid-19 restrictions and other times due to some family emergencies or work commitments, the two couldn’t set a date only. Finally, they’ve finished all their commitments, and are not getting hitched over this long Dussehra weekend.

The couple was seen walking into their cocktail party looking oh-so-gorgeous. Have a look:

Don’t they look smoking hot? Sporting traditional avatars, the two kept blinging like jewels amidst the crowd of people gathered for the party.

Here’s wishing the lovely couple a grand wedding and a happy married life ahead.