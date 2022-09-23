Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Wedding Trousseau Details Revealed, Check Here

The duo, who have been dating for a really long time, initially planned to marry in April 2020 but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was postponed.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal.
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and actor Ali Fazal. Instagram/@therichachadha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 11:13 am

Actress Richa Chadha is all set to take her relationship with her ‘Fukrey' co-star Ali Fazal to the next level by tying the knot in October and it has now been revealed that the couple’s wedding trousseau is going to be extra special for a specific reason.

They both have one outfit each which are being made with fabric using their family heirloom pieces. What is even more special is that these are garments previously owned by their parents and worn by them and now it is being incorporated into an outfit for one of their functions.

The idea for the couple is to take part in their family’s history and an emotional attachment and reasons. The outfit will be part of their wedding trousseau.

Born on 18 December 1986 in Amritsar, Punjab, Richa’s father owns a management firm and her mother, Kusum Lata Chadda, is a professor of political science at PGDAV College of Delhi University. She has also authored two books and also works with Gandhi Smriti.

Ali, on the other hand, was born in Delhi. His father is from Allahabad and his mother is from Lucknow

Richa also got her wedding jewellery made by an iconic Bikaneri Family Jeweller. The handcrafted royal jewellery has been made by a 175-year-old jewellery family who does very selective work and the actress is going to wear the custom-made piece for the Delhi functions.

The couple will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30 and conclude in Mumbai on October 7. While the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, the couple will have two grand receptions for New Delhi and Mumbai, on October 2 and October 7 respectively.

One of the places where Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital. Reportedly, the venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for membership.

The duo, who have been dating for a really long time, initially planned to marry in April 2020 but owing to covid restrictions, the wedding was postponed twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time and will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

