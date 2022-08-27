Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rhea Kapoor Defends Sonam Kapoor Amid Criticism For Saying She Borrows Branded Clothes For Pics

On 'Koffee With Karan', Sonam Kapoor talked about her love for taking pictures before an event.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 7:11 am

When actor Sonam Kapoor admitted on 'Koffee With Karan' that she borrows branded clothes for pictures, many started criticizing her for the practise. During her latest appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7, Sonam confessed that 90 percent of the clothes she wears in pictures are borrowed from brands. Now sister Rhea Kapoor has opened up about their intention behind it.

On 'Koffee With Karan', Sonam Kapoor talked about her love for taking pictures before an event and said, “The reason Rhea and I decided to take photos was because we realised when we went to the red carpet, there was so much business behind us. And we were borrowing, most of my clothes are borrowed. 90 percent of my clothes are borrowed."

To this, a small business owner shared a video talking about the process of branding through celebrities. Responding to it, Rhea wrote on her Instagram Stories, “We really do try our best because we love fashion and design! No one is perfect and things may not always turn out ideally for everyone but the intent is there!”

Related stories

New Mom Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her Pregnancy Journey At 37: I Still Feel Very Young. I’ve Got My Dad’s Genes

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Become Parents To A Bonny Baby Boy

During the show, Sonam also revealed, “They (brands) lend you clothes, we’re not buying. Pagal thodi hain ke itne saare paise spend karein (We are not mad to spend this much money to buy clothes.)” While she left Karan almost shocked with her answer, she also added, “We were like we need to give credit where due. The pure reason is that if somebody is lending me something, I want to make sure the person gets nice photos, the designer gets nice photos and we credit them. But now I don’t know if they are borrowing it or buying it and putting it up.”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor recently delivered her baby boy. On Friday, she was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai where she was admitted. Earlier, Rhea had shared the first glimpse of Sonam’s baby on social media, straight from the hospital.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonam Kapoor Art And Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Actor/Actress Cinema Halls Celebrity Baby Rhea Kapoor Fashion Sonam Kapoor Rhea Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

Syrma SGS Technology Makes Strong Stock Market Debut, Shares Surge 39% Over IPO Price

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light

The Prayer-Book For The Devotee Of Light