Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Top Non-Hindi Albums By The Legendary Composer

Musician Bappi Lahiri died in Mumbai late Tuesday. Here's a look at some of his most popular songs from non-Hindi films.

Music composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69. Instagram

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 8:35 pm

Bappi Lahiri, 69, who pioneered disco-pop and reigned the 1970s and 1980s in India with a succession of chart-topping songs, died on Tuesday in Mumbai of obstructive sleep apnea. The singer had been in the hospital for about a month before being released on Monday. 

Apart from Hindi music Lahiri also worked with the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industries. Lahiri’s association with Telugu cinema from the mid-1980s resulted in several popular tracks, including the catchy number ‘Vaana vaana velluvaye.’ Bappi Lahiri composed for several Telugu films from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s, predominantly for films starring Krishna, Mohanbabu, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Venkatesh. His musical oeuvre ranged from foot-tapping numbers to a few folksy tunes. 

Here is a rundown of top non-Hindi albums by the legendary composer:

'Simhasanam'

Bappi Lahiri’s first association with Telugu cinema was for the 1986 film 'Simhasanam,' directed by Krishna, in which he starred alongside Jaya Prada, Radha and Mandakini. The film was propelled forward by the film's disquisitional soundtrack and notable background score. Unlike the psychedelic disco tunes that the composer was renowned for, this film required him to compose for a folklore-inspired story. Lahiri composed songs like 'Vayyaramantha,' 'Gumma Gumma' and 'Swagatham' for the film.

'Gang Leader'

The Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanti-starrer 'Gang Leader' is one of Bappi Lahiri's most successful Telugu albums (1991). To this day, Telugu cinema fans remember the film and its soundtrack fondly. The music and the overwhelming soundtrack by Bappi Lahiri, which pulled off the ambitious film, were the most noteworthy aspects of the film. From this film, his songs 'Papa Rita,' 'Paala Bugga,' 'Bhadrachalam,' 'Vaana Vaana Velluvaye,' 'Vayasu Vayasu,' and 'Panisaasasa' are all-time favourites of listeners.

'Rowdy Inspector'

Bappi Lahiri created the soundtrack for 'Rowdy Inspector.' Bhuvanachandra wrote the lyrics for the six songs on this album. Every song on this album shines for its own reason. Bappi Lahiri did a fantastic job of delivering a punch with outstanding music. He has given a wide range of songs that will appeal to both the general public and music fans. The film was directed by B Gopal and stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vijayashanti in key roles.

'Rowdy Alludu'

'Rowdy Alludu' starred Chiranjeevi, Divya Bharti, and Shobhana, and the film's songs were a huge success. Bappi Lahiri provided a fantastic soundtrack for this K Raghavendra Rao-directed film. 'Love Me My Hero,' 'Kori Kori Kalutundhi,' 'Amalapuram Bullodu,' 'Chiluka Kshemama,' 'Prema Geema Tassadiyya,' and 'Thadinaka Tappadika' are among the six songs sung by SP Balu and KS Chitra. 

'State Rowdy'

Bappi Lahiri composed the soundtrack for Chiranjeevi's State Rowdy, which became a great blockbuster. He created five songs for the film, which is an action entertainer.  The soundtrack of 'State Rowdy' is exactly what one expects from composer Bappi Lahiri. A massy introductory song for the principal actor Chiru, a love song 'Chukkala Pallakilo,' two upbeat songs 'Radha Radha Madilona' and 'Tadhigana Thom,' and so on. This is definitely one of the most known albums by the composer.

