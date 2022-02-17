Films That Have Been Postponed Again And Again In Recent Times

Lately, numerous films have been postponed owing to the raging pandemic, Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed numerous times, and recently it was postponed again and a new release date was provided.

'Laal Singh Chaddha,' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, would no longer be released on August 14th, it was revealed on Tuesday. The film was supposed to be released on December 25, 2022. It was later rescheduled for Valentine's Day 2022. The film will now be released on August 11th.

“This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide,” the statement shared by Aamir Khan Production read.

Here is a rundown of movies that have been postponed numerous times:

'Bhramastra'

In October 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar announced the 'Brahmastra' trilogy. The film was supposed to be released in August 2019, however it was pushed back to 'Summer 2020.' The first instalment of the trilogy will now be released in theatres on September 9, 2022. Ranbir Kapoor plays Shiva, a guy endowed with supernatural abilities, in the film. 'In crucial parts in the Karan Johar-backed production are megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

'Jersey'

The film's official announcement was made in October 2019. It was supposed to be released in theatres on August 28, 2020, and then again on November 5, 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic halted production.The film was completed on December 14, 2020. It was eventually rescheduled for release in theatres on December 31, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely owing to the spread of the Omicron version. It is now scheduled to release on April 14, 2022.

'RRR'

Since 2020, the RRR has been postponed many times owing to the coronavirus epidemic. It was initially scheduled to hit theatres on July 30, 2020. However, because to the Covid-19 epidemic, the release date was pushed back to January 8, 2021. In November 2020, director SS Rajamouli stated that the film's release has been further delayed owing to the epidemic. The theatrical release date of January 7, 2022 was announced in October 2021, only to be postponed again on New Year's Day.

'Major'

The original release date was 2 July 2021, but the film was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release date of the film was then set for 11 February 2022 and now. The film is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2022. The film, based on actual events, depicts how Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan rescued the lives of countless hostages before being slain by terrorists on November 26, 2008, inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai during the notorious attack on the historic hotel.

'Gangubai kathiawadi'

The film was supposed to be released on July 30, 2021, however it was pushed back owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally intended for a global theatrical release on January 6, 2022, but due to a clash with S. S. Rajamouli's RRR, the date was moved to February 25, 2022. The film is partially based on the actual tale of Gangubai Harjivandas, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was detailed in S. Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot follows the ascent of a peasant girl from Kathiawad who had no option but to embrace the ways of fate and use them in her favour.