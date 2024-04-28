Art & Entertainment

Ray Chan, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Art Director, Passes Away At 56; Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Mourn His Loss

Veteran art director Ray Chan has passed away near his home in Wales at the age of 56.

Instagram
Ray Chan Photo: Instagram
Ray Chan, a veteran art director long associated with Marvel Studios’ production design department, has passed away. According to a statement released by Marvel Studios, he passed away earlier this week close to his home in Wales. He was 56.

He was renowned for his contributions to multibillion-dollar Marvel blockbusters like ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ as well as the upcoming ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ His unexpected passing before the film’s release has saddened many, including the film’s lead stars, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Remembering him, Reynolds took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Words are pretty inadequate in comparison to this loss.” He mourned the loss of someone who was “pearless,” and “moved the world with such an indelible humanity.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jackman too “was devastated to hear of the tragic news about Ray Chan,” he wrote, while adding, “He created magic. There was this look in his eyes. The look of a man who loved his craft.”

“Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with,” said Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito in a joint statement, further adding, “He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful. We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Chan’s first-ever Marvel credit was as the supervising art director for the 2013 film, ‘Thor: The Dark World.’ Apart from his work at the superhero franchise, he has worked on ‘National Treasure,’ ‘Children of Men,’ ‘Knight and Day,’ among many others.

Ray Chan is survived by his wife, Lindsay, as well as his children, Caspar and Sebastian. May his soul rest in peace.

