Ray Chan, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Art Director, Passes Away At 56; Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Mourn His Loss

“Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with,” said Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito in a joint statement, further adding, “He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful. We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends.”