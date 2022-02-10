Ravi Teja: I Don't Believe In Luck, I Believe In Hard Work

A pre-release event for Ravi Teja's film ‘Khiladi’ took place on Wednesday night (February 9) in Hyderabad. Directors Sarath Mandava, Vamsi, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, and Bobby attended as special guests in addition to the cast and crew of the film.

As reported by The Indian Express, Teja, at the pre-release event, said that he believes in hard work rather than luck. He stated, “It’s my first collaboration with Arjun and Anasuya. Arjun is an inspiration and you will know that once you watch the movie. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev has done a fantastic job. Many scenes in the film’s second half will stand out. If I’m looking good in the movie, that credit should go to another cinematographer GK Vishnu. I have worked with a new crew for Khiladi. I don’t believe in horoscope and luck very much. I believe in hard work. But in the case of our film’s director Ramesh Varma, both luck and horoscope have worked in his favour, in the form of this movie.”

Teja, who will also be seen in 'Ramarao On Duty', post 'Khiladi', prefers viewing a story from the viewer's perspective, instead of an actor's point of view.

“I always look at my movies from the audience’s point of view. I liked 'Khiladi' and believe that you will also like it. The credit for this movie belongs to all the technicians. I wish Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi a bright future. Sagar penned dialogues with a humorous touch. The main reasons to do Khiladi are screenwriter Srikanth Vissa and producer Satyanarayana Koneru. Please watch and enjoy the movie by following Covid-19 protocols. Jai cinema,” the actor added.

Actors Arjun Sarja, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi star in ‘Khiladi’ alongside Teja, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is set to be released on February 11.