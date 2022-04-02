Telugu actor Ravi Teja has treated his fans to something special on the festival of Ugadi, which falls on April 2. The actor has dropped the pre-look of his film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

The prelook was shared on social media by the makers and captioned as, "A thief with his story etched in the pages of history books! Here's the pre-look of #TigerNageswaraRao."





Besides this, they have also unveiled the announcement poster, which has added to the already-present enormous buzz of the film. The poster has a wooden door and an unlocked padlock, smeared with blood. “'The date is set. @RaviTeja_offl's #TigerNageswaraRao Muhurtham and Pre-Look on 2nd April at 12:06 PM,” they captioned it as.





The prelook of the film shows a train approaching fast. Teja stands on the railway track. He arrives with a whip in his hand. The physical makeover for this powerful character is noticeable.



The film is being directed by Vamsee, who has reportedly been working on the script and has been actively involved with pre-production for the last three years.



The story of the film is said to be based on 1970s and inspired by the real-life incidents of a notorious thief of south India. He was known for his courage amongst the people of Stuartpuram. Sources close to the actor were quoted by the Times of India and state that Teja underwent a complete makeover to play this role in the film. Not only his look, but the way he acts, walks and delivers dialogues is very different from how he has been seen on screen before.



The film has been produced by Abhishek Agarwal, who is known for his acclaimed and commercial blockbuster movie ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Tej Narayan Agarwal has presented the film. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.