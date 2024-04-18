Ravi Kishan's Wife Preeti Shukla Files FIR Against Woman Who Claims To Be Actor's Second Wife

Recently, a woman named Aparna Thakur, who hails from Lucknow, made some serious allegations against actor-politician Ravi Kishan claiming that he is not accepting their daughter from her second marriage, both socially and publicly. Now, as per the latest report, an FIR has been filed against the woman.
As per a report in HT, the FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj police station against Thakur by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla on Tuesday. In her complaint, Preeti has alleged that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also stated that Aparna has connections with the underworld and threatened to trap her husband in a fake rape case and would get the entire family killed if they don't pay up the amount she demanded. When they didn't fulfil her demands, Aparna held a press conference in Lucknow, where she made the allegations against the 'Mamla Legal Hai' actor.
Advertisement
In the press conference, Aparna said, "My name is Aparna, and my daughter is the daughter of MP and actor Ravi Kishan, whom he is not accepting." She added, "I am also going to court for this."
Her daughter Shinnova posted a video on Instagram where she asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to look into the matter. She said she has all the proofs.
She said, "Aadarniye Shri Yogi ji, namaskar, mera naam Shinnova hai. Main aapke sansad Ravi Kishan ki beti hu aur me aapse vinti karna chahti hu ki aap mujhe or meri maa ko thoda samay dijiye. Me aapko apna sach batani chahti hu sabuto ke saath."
Advertisement
"Uske baad jo aapko sahi lage, aap nyay dijiye, shukriya," she added.
Aparna had also earlier appealed to the CM to help her daughter to receive her rightful recognition and rights. She also said that she will refrain herself from involving the police in the matter for the well-being of Ravi Kishan.
She also shared details of her marriage with Kishan. She claimed that they got married in Malad, Mumbai, in 1996.