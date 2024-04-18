Ravi Kishan's Wife Preeti Shukla Files FIR Against Woman Who Claims To Be Actor's Second Wife

As per a report in HT, the FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj police station against Thakur by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla on Tuesday. In her complaint, Preeti has alleged that Aparna threatened her and demanded Rs. 20 crore from them. She also stated that Aparna has connections with the underworld and threatened to trap her husband in a fake rape case and would get the entire family killed if they don't pay up the amount she demanded. When they didn't fulfil her demands, Aparna held a press conference in Lucknow, where she made the allegations against the 'Mamla Legal Hai' actor.