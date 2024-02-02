Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was one of the most successful divas of the 90s. She delivered several hits like 'Mohra', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Ziddi', and 'Satta' among others in her career span. Raveena, who was recently seen in 'Karmma Calling', revealed in an interview that she rejected four films with Shah Rukh Khan including 'Darr'. Read on to know why.
Raveena Tandon Reveals She Signed Four Films With Shah Rukh Khan But Stepped Out Of All; Here's Why
Raveena Tandon revealed that she was also offered Juhi Chawla's role in 'Darr' opposite Shah Rukh Khan but she decided not to do it.
In an interaction with Mirchi Plus, Raveena Tandon said that she was offered Juhi Chawla's role in Yash Chopra's 'Darr', opposite SRK, but she decided to turn down the offer.
Advertisement
Raveena called Shah Rukh a ''genuinely, warm and caring person'' but destiny never brought them together for four movies.
Advertisement
Raveena shared that she couldn't do four films with SRK. The actress said that one movie was cancelled due to the director's death. She stepped back from the second one because she wasn't satisfied with the costumes.
Advertisement
“We did Zamana Deewana but that also got delayed. Darr was something that I was offered but I stepped back," said Raveena.
Advertisement
Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Raveena had said, “Darr had come to me first, though it was not vulgar, but earlier there were some scenes in Darr, I was not comfortable with.” Aside from Raveena, the film was also offered to Aishwarya Rai who stepped away because she had to compete at Miss World.
Raveena also revealed that she was offered Rani Mukerji’s role in Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. She said, “Karan (Johar) still complains about it'' and laughed and added, “I am ready to do Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2 with Shah Rukh Khan.”
Raveena Tandon’s latest outing 'Karmma Calling' has got her rave reviews. She is seen in the role of a powerful character, Indrani Kothari. The thriller web series, directed by Ruchi Narain is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.