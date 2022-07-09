Raqesh Bapat Answers Trolls Questioning Him On Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat, who grabbed a lot of attention because of the talk about his relationship with Shamita Shetty on 'Bigg Boss 15', took to social media to give a befitting reply to trolls and asked them to stop commenting brutally on someone's personal life.

If rumors are to be believed, the couple has parted ways, though neither of them has officially admitted the fact.

As their fans got upset with their breakup and started trolling Bapat, the actor urged his critics to show a little more interest in an artist's life goals and achievements than in his personal life.

He took to Instagram,

On the work front, Bapat was last seen in the Marathi-language historical war film titled 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao', which was released in May this year.

[With Inputs from IANS]