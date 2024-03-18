Ranvir Shorey Recalls The Time He Dated Pooja Bhatt, Accuses Mahesh Bhatt Of 'Manipulating' Him

Actor Ranvir Shorey has captivated audiences on the silver screen with his innumerable diverse roles. However, his journey ever since he set foot in the industry has been far from easy. The actor, known for his unique performance in ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla,’ recently opened up about his rift with Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Pooja Bhatt.
In a conversation with news agency ANI, the actor expressed his high regard for Mahesh Bhatt until a ‘fiasco happened’ when he dated the filmmaker’s daughter, Pooja.
Shorey said, “I had great regard for Mr. Bhatt till the fiasco happened when I was seeing his daughter [Pooja Bhatt]. Then I saw that actually whatever respect I had for him was being used to manipulate me... very duplicitous behaviour going on.”
He also discussed his friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and against the backdrop talked about isolation and the concept of bad-mouthing in the industry. “And then this thing happened with Sushant a couple of years later and then I felt like I had to speak out. But all this is, you ask anybody from the film industry, anybody, most of them will say it off record, I can say it on record, I have no problem. This fully happens, you know, ganging up against someone, elbowing them out, standing on somebody’s toes, scuttling somebody’s career. This happens. This is a fact. It happens in politics, corporate and media too,” he expressed, while also stating that it is “not glamorous.”
Back in 2020, the actor had talked about how there were articles about his and Pooja’s ‘abusive relationship.’ He also exclaimed at that time that no one would bother “to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them.”
On the acting front, Ranvir Shorey was most recently seen in ‘Sunflower’ season 2, for which he is receiving high praises. The show is available to stream on Zee5.