In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Bhatt talked about her experience on ‘Bigg Boss’. She mentioned that she found the youngsters there to be very different than other young people. She said, “I just came out of the most mass-appeal show called ‘Bigg Boss’, after fourteen weeks. The youth there are engineered very differently from this lot (‘Big Girls Don’t Cry). I remember telling them that I just did a show with people who were truly the youth because they were all sixteen, seventeen, and eighteen."