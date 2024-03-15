Pooja Bhatt has worked in Bollywood for long. Apart from acting in several films, she also worked in movies in the capacity of a producer and director. Last year, she starred in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and she shot to fame once again. In a recent interview, she talked about her experience in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and also talked about the young people who participated in the show.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Bhatt talked about her experience on ‘Bigg Boss’. She mentioned that she found the youngsters there to be very different than other young people. She said, “I just came out of the most mass-appeal show called ‘Bigg Boss’, after fourteen weeks. The youth there are engineered very differently from this lot (‘Big Girls Don’t Cry). I remember telling them that I just did a show with people who were truly the youth because they were all sixteen, seventeen, and eighteen."
Bhatt continued, "Twenty-six is not youth. Twenty-eight is not youth; in fact, in our business, you're over the hill at that age. It was a reality check, but nobody wanted that reality check.”
She also talked about sisterhood in today’s time. She reflected that diversity exists as much in women as in men. She continued, “So, I think I know some of the greatest feminists in the form of men. And I know some of the most patriarchal women out there too.”
Pooja Bhatt is currently seen in ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ on Amazon Prime Video. She plays the role of Anita Verma who is the principal of Vandana Valley Girls School. The show has an ensemble cast of Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain to name a few.