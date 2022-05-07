Ranveer Singh Says His Father Inspired His Character In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh said that his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, was the inspiration behind his character in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Singh recollected that his father always wanted a better life for him and would ‘pour everything in the endeavour of giving us a better life’.

Comparing the similarities between his character in the movie and his father, Jagjit, Singh said that his father went through a lot but never let that fall on his family. He mentioned that he has a ‘deeper appreciation’ for his father now.

Singh continued in the interview, “I borrowed a lot from that aspect of my life, from observing the way my father was with us as a family. It’s like we were the only thing that mattered to him, from his waking moment to the time he slept, his only purpose was to give us a better life, was to be the best protector and provider that he could possibly be; to be the best family man that he could possibly be, to do everything in his power, no matter how much it took from him - physically, mentally, emotionally – he would pour everything in the endeavour of giving us a better life which is the premise of Jayeshbhai’s journey as well.”

Talking about his role as Jayeshbhai, Singh said, “Jayeshbhai is trying to protect his family at any and all costs and I have seen my father go through many adversities relentlessly, doggedly keep going to fight those adversities, overcome those obstacles so that he can give us a better life, so that he can protect us, so that no matter what he is going through, or the challenges that he is facing – to never let that come onto us; shielding us from the difficulties of life. I have seen it first hand and I understood it even then but I have a much, much deeper appreciation for it now.”

The movie is directed by Divyang Thakkar and stars Singh as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch. Contrary to his parents belief, her believes in equal rights and will be seen fighting for the life of his unborn daughter. The film is set to release on May 13 and is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The film will also see Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.