‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’: 5 Reasons How Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta’s Patriotic Drama On India’s Most Defining Defence Operation Keeps You Hooked

Not every war is won on the battlefield! Prepare to be carried away into a realm of contemporary warfare and see for the first time on film how India fought and won the War of Narratives with the adrenaline-pumping war-room web-series, ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’. This fascinating fictional web series, inspired by actual events, offers an immersive experience unlike any other, with exhilarating airborne scenes, complicated war room drama, and a brilliant cast that will have you captivated from the first scene!
1. Aerial Sequences
‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ has previously unseen breathtaking flying sequences with genuine fighter planes like as the Sukhoi Su30, MiG21, Mirage 2000, and F16. Watch superstar Prasanna replicate some legendary movements as the Group Captain and immerse yourself in this thrilling action series.
2. High-Stake War Room
Experience the first compelling war room drama that takes you beyond the battlefield to experience the lesser-known strategic manoeuvres that defined India's largest and most daring defence operations and their aftermath. Modern battles are not just waged on the battlefields! ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ brings you inside the war rooms, demonstrating the high-pressure war-like scenarios that these non-uniformed troops face in order to achieve their country's success. The world is currently fighting a new type of battle: a war of narratives. The online series depicts the high-intensity workings of a war room, where high-stakes choices are made in split seconds to fight and win modern wars.
3. Spotlighting Lesser-Known Facts
Inspired on actual events, this web series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the largest operation that transformed India's defence narrative. The web series delves into the lesser-known facets and pulse-pounding obstacles of India's most significant defence and diplomatic manoeuvres. Witness history develop with unexpected facts and captivating narrative.
4. Stellar Cast, Stellar Performances
Prepare for outstanding performances from a vibrant cast that includes Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. These great artists guarantee to wow spectators with their acting abilities. ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ provides a captivating movie experience unlike any other.
5. Patriotic Spirit
Prepare for an emotional and action-packed rollercoaster that honours our martyrs and the nation's call to revenge them. This cinematic masterpiece leaves you feeling proud and grateful for the sacrifices made by our country's genuine superheroes, both on and off the battlefield. Not all soldiers wear uniforms!
‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ shows you what it takes to effectively carry out India’s most defining defensive operation. The show is set to release on Jio Cinema on April 25.