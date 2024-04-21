‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’: 5 Reasons How Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta’s Patriotic Drama On India’s Most Defining Defence Operation Keeps You Hooked

Experience the first compelling war room drama that takes you beyond the battlefield to experience the lesser-known strategic manoeuvres that defined India's largest and most daring defence operations and their aftermath. Modern battles are not just waged on the battlefields! ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ brings you inside the war rooms, demonstrating the high-pressure war-like scenarios that these non-uniformed troops face in order to achieve their country's success. The world is currently fighting a new type of battle: a war of narratives. The online series depicts the high-intensity workings of a war room, where high-stakes choices are made in split seconds to fight and win modern wars.