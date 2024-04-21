Art & Entertainment

‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’: 5 Reasons How Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta’s Patriotic Drama On India’s Most Defining Defence Operation Keeps You Hooked

Join Jimmy Shergill and Lara Dutta in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' for a thrilling portrayal of India's strategic defence victories, featuring high-stakes war room decisions and stunning aerial sequences.

‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Not every war is won on the battlefield! Prepare to be carried away into a realm of contemporary warfare and see for the first time on film how India fought and won the War of Narratives with the adrenaline-pumping war-room web-series, ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’. This fascinating fictional web series, inspired by actual events, offers an immersive experience unlike any other, with exhilarating airborne scenes, complicated war room drama, and a brilliant cast that will have you captivated from the first scene!

Here are a few reasons how this web series is sure to keep you hooked till the very end:

Advertisement

1. Aerial Sequences

‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ has previously unseen breathtaking flying sequences with genuine fighter planes like as the Sukhoi Su30, MiG21, Mirage 2000, and F16. Watch superstar Prasanna replicate some legendary movements as the Group Captain and immerse yourself in this thrilling action series.

Advertisement

2. High-Stake War Room

Experience the first compelling war room drama that takes you beyond the battlefield to experience the lesser-known strategic manoeuvres that defined India's largest and most daring defence operations and their aftermath. Modern battles are not just waged on the battlefields! ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ brings you inside the war rooms, demonstrating the high-pressure war-like scenarios that these non-uniformed troops face in order to achieve their country's success. The world is currently fighting a new type of battle: a war of narratives. The online series depicts the high-intensity workings of a war room, where high-stakes choices are made in split seconds to fight and win modern wars.

3. Spotlighting Lesser-Known Facts

Inspired on actual events, this web series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the largest operation that transformed India's defence narrative. The web series delves into the lesser-known facets and pulse-pounding obstacles of India's most significant defence and diplomatic manoeuvres. Witness history develop with unexpected facts and captivating narrative.

Advertisement

4. Stellar Cast, Stellar Performances

Prepare for outstanding performances from a vibrant cast that includes Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. These great artists guarantee to wow spectators with their acting abilities. ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ provides a captivating movie experience unlike any other.

Advertisement

5. Patriotic Spirit

Prepare for an emotional and action-packed rollercoaster that honours our martyrs and the nation's call to revenge them. This cinematic masterpiece leaves you feeling proud and grateful for the sacrifices made by our country's genuine superheroes, both on and off the battlefield.  Not all soldiers wear uniforms!

‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’ shows you what it takes to effectively carry out India’s most defining defensive operation. The show is set to release on Jio Cinema on April 25.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final